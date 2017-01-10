Queens University downs Lincoln Memorial in overtime to stay undefeated

Queens University men’s basketball looking to stay undefeated against the Lincoln Memorial University Railsplitters Monday night, maintaining their highest national ranking in school history.

Jalin Alexander led the team with 28 points for the win in overtime Monday, 103-101. The Railsplitters keeping the second half tight. The Royals are now 14-0. Right now Queens is ranked third in NCAA Division II.

As and coach knows rankings are hard to get, easy to lose. Head Coach Bart Lundy said balance helps, and staying committed to the process by taking it one game at a time while doing some celebrating along the way.

"Enjoy the successes, we've had some great things happen already. We beat VCU, who four or five years ago was in the Final Four in Division I, we beat them in front of a sold out crowd. We had a dunk from Daniel Camps make the top 10 on Sports Center. And we set a record for wins. So we want to celebrate our accomplishments, but keep it where it should be and continue to work every day and aim for higher things," said Coach Lundy.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

