Investigation finds Oct. 2016 Winthrop sexual assault allegation to be 'unfounded'

A sexual assault allegation made at Winthrop University last year is "unfounded," the Winthrop University Police Department announced Tuesday.

An 18-year-old woman said she was sexually assaulted on Winthrop's campus near an all-women's dormitory.

The woman told police she was behind Bancroft by Margaret Nance and Owens Hall October 29 at 9:30 p.m. when the purported assault happened.

Campus Police Chief Frank Zebedis said the victim didn’t make a report until November 17, and they got the word out immediately.

"As required by the federal Clery Act, the university issued a warning to the campus community when the allegation was made," Zebedis, said.

"Winthrop Police recently completed a thorough investigation, including review of video footage of the area at and around the time of the alleged assault. Winthrop Police found no evidence to substantiate the allegation that an assault occurred or that an assailant was present on campus," Zebedis said Tuesday.

The woman told campus police that she was looking for a friend's lost keys in the grass of the courtyard when a man approached her. She attempted to walk away, according to the report, when she stumbled and fell to the ground. That's when she said the man got on top of her and forced her to perform a sexual act on him.

Zebedis concluded the campus was not in danger at the time, despite previous concerns.

"As I have said many times, the Winthrop campus is not immune to crime. Therefore, we encourage members of our community to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings at all times, as well as to promptly report any criminal or unusual activity they observe on campus to Winthrop Police," Zebedis said Tuesday.

