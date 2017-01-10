Fire Marshal: Self-cleaning oven sparks house fire

According to the Rowan County Fire Marshal's Office, a self-cleaning oven sparked a fire that destroyed a home in southern Rowan County on Monday.

The fire was reported at around 11:30 am at a home in the 100 block of Sechler Street in China Grove.

The home was heavily damaged and the residents, a family of four, lost most everything that was inside.

On Monday night, Deborah Horne of the Rowan Fire Marshal's Office said that investigators had determined that the oven was in self-cleaning mode and items on top of of the oven caught fire.

House fires that were started after an oven was placed in the self-cleaning mode are not unusual. A home in Tiffin, Ohio, was destroyed by fire on Christmas Day, another in Portland, Oregon, was heavily damaged on December 15 under similar circumstances.

A friend of the family is trying to collect clothing and other items for the family. She is looking for clothes for twin boys, size 6 slim, shoes 12 toddler, and for the mother, size 8/9 pants, medium/large shirt, size 8 shoes and the father, 34-32 pants and large shirt.

Anyone wishing to donate may inquire by sending a message to https://www.facebook.com/crystal.honeycuttjordan

