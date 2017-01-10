Firefighters battle 'raging' apartment fire in east Charlotte

No one was injured as flames ripped through the roof of apartments in east Charlotte Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out just before 5:30 a.m. at the Park Creek Apartments on Perth Court, just off of Milton Road. Investigators said the fire was caused by a heating unit on the second floor.

"We heard an ambulance and I woke up and I heard it coming close," said Jesus Resendiz, who lives across the street. "I looked outside and I saw a little fire and then it started getting bigger."

It took 48 firefighters an hour to extinguish the fire, which destroyed the roof and affected ten units of the apartment.

Residents of the affected apartments stood outside in 23-degree weather as firefighters battle the blaze.

A man named Xavier Cureton said he walked two displaced elderly women to a friend's apartment to stay warm.

"It was a raging fire," said Cureton. "Once it spread it was very serious."

#BREAKING VIDEO: Fire ripping through roof of Park Creek Apts. Residents say everyone is out. @CharlotteFD fighting fire now #WatchWBTV #CLT pic.twitter.com/QVZ7kAeX6B — Mark Davenport WBTV (@TheDavenReport) January 10, 2017

Cureton said he's seen a structure fire firsthand before, but this was a different experience.

"I haven't seen it to this extent where multiple buildings went up," he said. "I had to walk to elderly people to somebodies house cause it's too cold for them to be standing out here."

At least 15 other residents took refuge in the warmth of a CATS bus that arrived on scene around the same time the Red Cross showed up to help residents.

Damage was estimated at $200,000.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.