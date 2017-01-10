CMS, other area school districts closed today as icy conditions persist. We're tracking big forecast changes ahead - Tune in

Good morning to you on this Tuesday, 10 January 2017, from the WBTV News Morning Team. John Carter reporting to you this morning. You’re invited to join us from 4:30 to 9 am this morning for the area’s best morning newscast…with the news, weather, traffic and more…that you want to start your day.

Continuing icy conditions in many areas have led to school cancellations across our viewing area. Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools are closed today. Our Micah Smith will be LIVE this morning to show us the conditions that led to the closings…and when we can expect schools to reopen. We’ll also tell you when CMS will hold makeup days.

We’re taking a look at a proposed overhaul to the Charlotte Convention Center. Mark Davenport will be LIVE with complete details.

The newly named superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will be in Charlotte today. Our Stefanie Ponte will be LIVE with what he’s expected to talk about…as well as a rundown of several important issues the school board is expected to address at its meeting tonight.

Closing arguments are expected to begin this morning in the penalty phase of the trial of the convicted Charleston Church shooter.

President Obama will deliver his farewell address to the nation tonight from Chicago. We have a preview.

The Clemson Tigers have won the National College Football Championship, beating Alabama 35-31 last night on a touchdown play with just two seconds remaining in the game. We’ll have highlights as well as fan reactions…many fans haven’t even been to bed overnight!

