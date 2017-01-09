QUEENS UNIVERSITY: Lady Royals Lose to #6 Ranked Lincoln Memorial Monday

Royals Battle with Top-10 Ranked Railsplitters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Queens University of Charlotte women’s basketball team came ready to play this evening in their first home game of the New Year. Battling to the end, the Royals fell 70-60 to a Lincoln Memorial University team that ranks No. 6 in the DII Media Poll and No. 10 in the WBCA Poll. The Royals fall to 3-10 on the year and 3-5 in South Atlantic Conference play, while the Railsplitters remain undefeated on the year at 13-0 (8-0).

Following a three to open the game from the Railsplitters, the Royals would score seven unanswered points to take a 7-3 lead with 6:43 to play. LMU soon found their offense, regaining control of the lead on a fast-break layup from Sydnie Anderson at 5:33. The Royals responded closing the quarter with a 10-3 spurt sparked by a McKell Oliverio bucket and capped with a Mendy McNeese three. The late run helped Queens would take a 17-14 lead heading into the second.

In the second quarter the Royals increased their lead to as much as six, 23-17, before a pair of threes from the Railsplitters ignited a 13-2 run allowing them to take a 30-25 lead into the locker room at the half.

LMU quickly increased their lead to nine, 39-25, two minutes into the third, but a three-pointer from McNeese would halt their run as soon as it started. Oliverio followed with a jumper and a three to cut the deficit to three, 36-33, with 5:39 to play. She then continued her hot shooting throughout the period scoring a total of 11 points in the quarter to help her squad trail by just three heading into the final 10 minutes of regulation.

Fouls plagued the Royals early in the fourth allowing the Railsplitters to build their lead out to eight, 54-46, with 8:10 to play. However, eight consecutive points from the Royals equalized things at 54-54 with just 6:12 to play. Another tie and two lead changes would follow before LMU closed the game with an 11-2 run to escape Curry Arena with the win.

Oliverio led the Royals with a career-high 26 points, while McNeese followed with 14 points. Maggie Stewart led under the glass with eight rebounds.

The Railsplitters were led by Shea Coker who totaled 24 points. Megan Pittman scored 16 points, and Ross Mathias added 14 points.

The Royals will have short time to get ready for their next home game against Lenoir-Rhyne University on Wednesday, January 11 at 6 p.m. The Bears swept the Royals in the home-and-home series last season.

