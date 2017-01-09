LEES-MCRAE: Bobcats Drop Close Game to Belmont Abbey in Hoops 74-71 Monday

January 9, 2017

Photo Courtesy of Dakota Hamilton

BANNER ELK, N.C. – Jordan Turner matched a season-high with five three-pointers and finished with a team-high 19 points, but the Lees-McRae College men's basketball team dropped a close one at Williams Gymnasium to Belmont Abbey, 74-71.

The Crusaders attempted nine fewer field goals and six fewer free throws than the Bobcats in the first half. Despite the fairly lop-sided shot numbers, Belmont Abbey made the most of its opportunities shooting 65.2 percent from the field, including a 67 percent clip from beyond the arc. The hot-shooting by the Crusaders was enough to build a seven-point lead (42-35) after the first half.

Lees-McRae used stellar production from its bench to get back within striking distance of Belmont Abbey in the second half. 26 of LMC's 36 points in the frame came from players that did not start. Avery Wallis was the biggest of these contributors scoring eight points in seven minutes of action.

Behind Wallis and the other reserves, LMC tied Belmont Abbey and held the lead on three different occasions down the stretch. Despite these efforts, the Crusaders knocked down three critical free throws in the final 21 seconds to finish off the 74-71 win.

LMC will look to snap this two-game losing skid Wednesday when it travels to take on Mount Olive. The Bobcats knocked off the Trojans earlier this season in Banner Elk by 11 points (76-65). Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

