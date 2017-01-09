Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

No classes at CMS and other surrounding area schools tomorrow—all because of the threat of black ice. Or, in the case of some schools, plain old ice in the parking lots. And with sub-freezing temperatures, that ice may stick around. But there’s good ice melting news in the forecast. Eric Thomas says by week’s end; we may hit 70-degrees.

The family of a comatose woman involved in a car crash wants to find that woman’s dog before she awakens. Her dog ran away after the car crash that put Lindsey Jennings in the hospital. And Cato is considered more than just a pet—he’s Lindsey’s best friend. Reporter Sarah-Blake Morgan has the story at 11:00.

Did you see the mountain of unclaimed luggage at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport after the weekend snow storm? Hundreds of bags are waiting to be claimed by people who had flights changed, canceled or missed connections.

We’ve got a video from the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro of how the animals enjoyed the snow fall. It was good for polar bears, not so for the hot weather critters.

Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!