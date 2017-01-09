Family 'forever grateful' in finding woman's dog that ran off after brutal crash

A dog being desperately sought by the owner's family has been found.

Lindsey Jennings is fighting for her life in a hospital room, while her family has been desperately searching for her sidekick, Cato.

Cato is Lindsey's six-year-old pit bull that ran off in the moments after the crash that put Lindsey in the hospital, according to Lindsey's sister-in-law, Ashley Jennings.

Wednesday morning, Lindsey's brother went to a spot where he had set up a "dog trap," taking Cato's sister, another pit bull, with him.

"When he walked up, Cato was sleeping beside the trap and jumped up when he saw John & Kaylee (our dog). He came right up to them. We are forever grateful for everyone who has helped with the finding of Cato. God bless everyone! He is safe and sound!" Ashley Jennings said.

She says Cato is much more than Lindsey's pet.

"That's her baby. She loves him. That's her best friend. That's the most important thing in her life to her," Jennings said.

Jennings says Lindsey was involved in a head-on collision on Indian Trail's Wesley Chapel Stouts Road last Tuesday. She says emergency crews had to cut her out of her vehicle, while Cato sat in the back seat, terrified.

"He took off running and a couple people tried to chase him down," she said.

But Cato was gone. The family put up dozens of fliers hoping someone has seen the brown pit bull. "It's tough. We can't tell her we haven't found him. We can't," Jennings said before Cato was found.

"We've been searching for a week. In the cold weather, night, day. We've had everybody in the community helping," she initially said.

Ashley says Lindsey has already made it through four surgeries and is expected to survive.

"When she wakes up, we have to have her dog. Because if she remembers anything from that night or even if she doesn't, she's going to ask 'How's Cato?'" she said.

