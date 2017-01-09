Icy roads mean school's out in the Foothills again Tuesday

Catawba County schools will stay closed for students again Tuesday because of icy roads in some sections of the county. Burke and Caldwell County schools will keep their doors shut as well to students.

Although main roads and many secondary streets are clear and dry, there are still some trouble spots in each county.

Sophie Shehan ran into one in Burke County when she rounded a curve on Airport Rhodhiss Road. "I just started sliding." She wasn't going near the speed limit of 45 but with the hill covered in ice, even her speed of 35 mph was too fast said Trooper Josh Shuffler.

"Drivers need to be aware that there is ice out there and they must slow down."

The shady areas of roads are the spots most likely to be covered in ice. That section of Airport Rhodhiss Road had about an inch deep layer of ice.

In Catawba County, sections of Old Shelby Road were covered as well as Mountain Grove Church Road.

DOT crews were spreading salt and plowing where they could plow. With temperatures warmer than Sunday, Joe Miller of the DOT said his crews were making progress on the trouble spots, "Right now it is 27 degrees and salt is doing well for us now."

Crews will continue to hit icy spots until the danger passes, he said. With forecasters calling for a major warm up as the week continues, Miller and others are hoping overnight Monday into Tuesday will be the last of the major problems from this winter storm.

