Kids find plenty to do on a snow day

The weekend snow didn’t disappoint kids on Monday when they found out they didn’t have to go to school. Plenty of areas in and around Charlotte still had plenty of the white stuff to go around.

We found tons of kids out in Cornelius enjoying the awesome sledding hills on the golf course at The Peninsula.

But we couldn’t find a single kid sad about missing a day of school to play in the snow.

“I wanted no school, I don’t like to learn, I want to have fun,” Adele Weir matter-of-factly told us Monday morning.

Check out the video for a snow day adventure!

And send us your Good News story ideas! E-mail them to goodnews@wbtv.com.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.