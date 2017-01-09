Memorial Stadium could be on hold for professional soccer

Is the success of major soccer events at Bank of America Stadium putting the City of Charlotte on the fast track of getting yet another professional sports franchise?

Mecklenburg County Commissioner Trevor Fuller seems to think so.

"There's a real hunger for soccer in Charlotte and so whatever we can do within reason to help that along we should," he said.

While Fuller supports the concept, his colleague Jim Puckett has no love for the matches being played at Memorial Stadium. "It's Memorial stadium for a reason. It's a World War One Memorial and to wars and veterans that came after that," Puckett told WBTV.

Sources near the negotiations say the driving forces behind the pro soccer effort are Bruton and Marcus Smith of Charlotte Motor Speedway.

RELATED: Charlotte’s Memorial Stadium would be demolished for Major League Soccer facility

However, if Memorial Stadium is in play, Dr. Dan Morrill of the Historic Landmarks commission says his group could put the brakes on the project for a while.

"It can delay that demolition with the idea of trying to explore other alternatives," Morrill said.

Commissioner Puckett says profit is the motive, and the only winners are members of the Smith family.

"This is nothing more than a billionaire looking to make an investment, looking for partners, and he's looking for partners from the taxpayers," he said.

On the other hand, commissioner Fuller is frustrated that a closed-door discussion started with a governing body has gone public. "It's very hard to get business deals done when you are in a fishbowl," Fuller said.

The Mecklenburg County Historic Landmarks commission could put this project on hold for as long as a year. Meanwhile, City Council was scheduled to talk about it in its weekly meeting. Those conversations are postponed, and so far no official comment from the players at Charlotte Motor Speedway are said to be backing the soccer effort.

