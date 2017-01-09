CMS cancels Tuesday classes, still working to clear snow and ice

Charlotte - Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) said it has hundreds of staff working, trying to clear its campuses of snow and ice. The district has also hired extra workers who can use bobcats and heavy equipment to remove snow and ice quickly.

The district had a snow day Monday to allow more time to make all schools safe. At 6 p.m. CMS announced they were closing schools to students on Tuesday, January 9 as well. Students on the traditional schedule will make up that day on February 20.

Some parents said they were surprised to hear about a second snow day.

“I’m shocked. The private schools have been going back. They went back today," said parent David Cunningham Monday evening.

Cunningham said his children used to go to CMS schools. Another parent, Susie Collins, said her daughter is in preschool and the school usually follows the same schedule as CMS. She said the school cancellation Monday was inconvenient and she was surprised to hear classes were canceled Tuesday too.

“We scrambled to get a sitter this morning at the last minute, or last night actually we started looking. It’s just hard when you think they’re going to go back and then they don't," said Collins.

The district is focusing on schools in the northern part of the county. The winter storm had its strongest impact in that area. North Mecklenburg High School was hit hard. On Monday the school's parking lots and sidewalks were all covered in ice.

North Mecklenburg High School Resource Officer (SRO) Robert Moorer came by the school Monday morning to check things out. "I am surprised about how much ice is left," Moorer said.

The SRO told WBTV it would have been dangerous if classes were held Monday.

"We would have had accidents galore," Moorer said. "We would have had medic calls up here, people falling. I almost fell this morning when I was getting out of my car over there."

Moorer talked to school crews who showed up to help clean the school, but the officer believes workers can't do it by themselves.

"School staff and custodians are clearing it off the best way they can throwing salt," Moorer said. "Unfortunately, nature is going to have to take its course too."

CMS says it is also working with NCDOT, Charlotte DOT, law enforcement, city and county governments to determine what's the right thing to do when it comes to school safety and holding class.

Most parents applauded CMS for canceling classes Monday despite how different the conditions looked in parts of the county. North Mecklenburg got about five inches of snow while parts of south Mecklenburg got a dusting. The district says safety first. If it is bad in one section of the county to go to school, then the decision will be made for no school for all.

