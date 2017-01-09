Molly's Kids: 6-year-old Ava Reece done with chemo!

Six-year-old Ava Reece in Kannapolis just finished 2-years and 3-months of chemo.

“We took her to the American Girl store to buy a congratulatory doll,” said mom Amanda Reece. “She's the bravest girl I know.”

Afterwards Ava told her mom, “Today was the best day ever!”

Ava has been fighting Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) since being diagnosed in 2014. She was one of our September #MollysKids in 2015. I’ve always remembered the picture in that post. All sass, feisty-posing and a happy smile.

“Since 2014 her life – our lives – have been filled with chemo, steroids that caused major mood swings, spinal taps, dreaded port accesses and intense anxiety,” Amanda said. “Our lives revolved around lab values and blood counts. We’d wonder if she’d be okay to go to a birthday party or to the movies with friends. The past 2-years and 3-months have been hard, but I know it could’ve been way, way worse. I feel blessed to still have my baby girl here.”

Amanda says Ava loves her little sister Olivia.

"She teaches her personality," Amanda said. "That's for sure!"

CLICK HERE to learn more about Ava’s Army.

“We’ve had incredible support from family and friends,” Amanda said. “But I’m looking forward to 2017 and our ‘new normal’.”

Before she went to the doll store, Ava got to ring the bell. “Ringing the bell” at the hospital signifies the end of treatment. It’s always a beautiful sound.

Ava's smile as she rang it proudly -- picture attached - says it all

