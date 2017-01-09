GM of Hyatt House Uptown recognized for actions during Keith Scott protests

Back in September, the windows of the Hyatt House in Uptown were shattered and covered by plywood after protests in the wake of the Keith Scott shooting turned violent.

It has been more than three months since that night and damage to the hotel has been largely fixed.

Since then, the hotel's general manager, Matt Allen, was recognized with Hyatt Place and Hyatt House's #WhySettle Spirit Awards. The award is given to employees around the country nominated by colleagues, who make a positive impact in the community.

Allen was recognized for keeping guests and workers safe the night of the protests.

"I don't want to see anyone get hurt. When I'm here, I'm in charge of what's going on. I have to make sure our staff stays safe and our guests while they're here," Allen said.

Allen was also honored because of his impact within the Charlotte community the days after the protests.

With the windows boarded up, Allen had local artist paint on the plywood, to let them express how they felt about the protests and to begin the healing process.

RELATED: Artists paint over Wednesday's destruction

"Everything we did here, I didn't necessarily do for recognition, or to win awards or anything like that. It's just something the community needed," Allen said.

Some windows still need work done, but Allen says he hopes both the hotel and the city of Charlotte can continue the progress both have already made since that September night.

Ian Bowzer, the man accused of kicking in the hotel's windows, is set to appear in court Wednesday.

RELATED: VIDEO: Teen seen kicking in glass during uptown marches, later arrested

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All Rights Reserved.