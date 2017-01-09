Weekend snow helps hospice staff grant woman's dying wish

The staff of a local hospice facility said the weekend snow helped them grant a patient's dying wish.

Ionia Moore, 87, is a patient at the Testa Family Hospice House in Cleveland County. According to the staff, Moore is the mother of five children, one of whom is a Certified Nursing Assistant at the facility.

Her daughter, Cathy Stephens, said her Mom had a sweet spirit about her and loves the Lord.

Since Thanksgiving, Moore has been telling the staff that she just wanted a snowman. That wish came true this weekend after snow fell across the Carolinas.

To borrow a line from Frosty the Snowman, "there's a certain magic that comes with the very first snow."

Staff members Rebecca Beach and Melissa Bridges took Moore onto the patio outside of her room Sunday and built a snowman for her. They took photos of Moore with the snowman and moved it onto a table outside of Moore's window so that she could see it while lying in her bed.

Officials say the staff tries to do as much as they can for each patient and if they know the patient has a wish, they attempt to make it come true.

"Mrs. Moore is a VERY happy lady! Thank you to these amazing staff members who went above and beyond the call of duty to make a patient’s day.

Officials say "things like what these staff members did for Ionia are exactly why we are actively recruiting volunteers." If you'd like to learn more about volunteering with Hospice, click here.

