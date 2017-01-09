BIG SOUTH CONFERNCE: Winthrop's Keon Johnson Big South Player of the Week

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE ANNOUNCES MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (www.BigSouthSports.com) – Winthrop senior guard Keon Johnson (Mansfield, Ohio) has been named the Big South Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, while UNC Asheville freshman guard MaCio Teague (Cincinnati, Ohio) is the Come Ready Nutrition Freshman of the Week for games played Jan. 2-8, it was announced today by the Conference office.

Johnson averaged 23.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and shot 50 percent in both games to lead the Eagles to a 2-0 week. He opened with 27 points at High Point last Wednesday -- 21 in the second-half, and made 7-of-8 three-pointers to pace Winthrop to its first win at the Millis Center in 10 years. Johnson then tallied 20 points Saturday against league-leading Longwood with six boards and four helpers, and scored 14 of his points in the second half. For the week, he was 15-of-30 from the field, 11-of-17 from three-point range ( =64.7 percent) and made all six free throw attempts.

Teague averaged 17.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists in helping Asheville win both of its Big South games. He scored 18 points with seven boards and four assists in Tuesday’s victory at Liberty, and followed with 16 points, six rebounds and five dimes Saturday vs. High Point. For the week, Teague finished 11-of-16 from the floor ( =68.8 percent), was 5-of-6 from three-point distance ( =83.3) and went 7-of-8 from the charity stripe ( =87.5).

Also nominated for Player of the Week: Chris Clemons (Campbell), Miles Bowman Jr. (High Point), Lovell Cabbil (Liberty), Isaiah Walton (Longwood) and David Robertson (UNC Asheville)

Also nominated for Freshman of the Week: Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz (Liberty), JaShaun Smith (Longwood) and Donald Hicks (Radford)