CHARLOTTE CHECKERS: Checkers To Bring JR. Checkers Brand In House

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – JAN. 9, 2017

CHECKERS TO BRING “JR. CHECKERS” BRAND IN HOUSE

Team working on plans to bring youth hockey program to Bojangles’ Coliseum

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Checkers today announced that they are working on plans to launch their youth hockey program at Bojangles’ Coliseum. The “Jr. Checkers” brand that had previously been based out of Extreme Ice Center in Indian Trail will eventually be operated solely by the American Hockey League franchise.



Further details regarding the program, including start dates, registration info and more, will be announced as they become available.



“We believe that bringing the Jr. Checkers home to Bojangles’ Coliseum and providing another sheet of ice to the public is the best option for keeping youth hockey affordable and available in Charlotte,” said Checkers Chief Operating Officer Tera Black. “We look forward to a continued partnership with Extreme Ice Center as we all look to promote the overall growth and development of youth hockey in our community.”



Beginning with the 2017-18 season, youth hockey travel and house league teams based out of Extreme Ice Center will be rebranded to be consistent with the Charlotte Rush, a Tier III junior program that has been the facility’s primary tenant since 2015.



The Checkers will continue to use Extreme Ice Center as an alternate practice facility whenever Bojangles’ Coliseum is hosting other events.

