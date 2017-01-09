QUEENS UNIVERSITY: Royals Still Ranked Number Three in Nation

COLUMBUS, Ga. – The Queens University of Charlotte men’s basketball team remains first in week seven of the D2SIDA Southeast Region Poll. The Royals are currently unbeaten at 13-0 on the year. They are also 7-0 in South Atlantic Conference play.

Queens is the only remaining unbeaten team in the southeast region, and they are one of just six teams undefeated at the NCAA Division II level.

Coming off of an 83-77 road win at Catawba College to start the New Year, the Royals will host Lincoln Memorial University in Curry Arena this evening. Last season the Royals were swept in the home-and-home series falling 86-76 on the road and 92-66 at home. The Railsplitters went on to make it to the 2016 NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball National Championship, falling to 2016 National Champion Augustana. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m.

