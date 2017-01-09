Mallard Creek womens basketball off to best start ever

For the first time ever, Mallard Creek is 15-0 and #1 in the state of North Carolina in women's basketball.

That's not bad for a team with only 2 seniors, but a ton of talented juniors and sophomores.

The goal this year is to do what the football team has done on multiple occasions and that's to win the state championship.

For more on the ladies, watch this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.

