Pair sought in Salisbury shooting, burglary

A man and a teen are wanted in a Salisbury shooting.

Rowan County deputies say they were called to a shooting around 7 p.m. Sunday in the 5500 block of Old Concord Road where they found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg. Victims at the home said the shooting happened during an invasion-style robbery.

Dustin Reid Hinson, 26, and Douglas Martin Patrick, 19, were identified as suspects in the case.

The two face felony charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon.

"These suspects should be considered armed and dangerous," Rowan County deputies say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Chad Moose at 704-216-8687 or Detective Travis Allen at 704-216-8715. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245 where a $1,000 reward is possible.

