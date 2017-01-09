Pair sought in Salisbury shooting, burglary

Frazier, the son of a Kannapolis police officer, was shot around 10 p.m. on January 2 while in a vehicle with family he was visiting on Finchley Drive.More >>
Frazier, the son of a Kannapolis police officer, was shot around 10 p.m. on January 2 while in a vehicle with family he was visiting on Finchley Drive.More >>
The West Charlotte Recreation center now has a new gym, a fitness center and updated meeting rooms for neighborhood meetings.More >>
The West Charlotte Recreation center now has a new gym, a fitness center and updated meeting rooms for neighborhood meetings.More >>
Since the winds have been light the last few days, the smoke from the fire has led to poor air quality across the counties just upstream from McDowell where it is originating.More >>
Since the winds have been light the last few days, the smoke from the fire has led to poor air quality across the counties just upstream from McDowell where it is originating.More >>
The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. on southbound I-85 near Julian Avenue.More >>
The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. on southbound I-85 near Julian Avenue.More >>
House Bill 704 filed this week would create a joint legislative study committee to look into whether legislation should be introduced to allow for the breakup of previously merged school systems.More >>
House Bill 704 filed this week would create a joint legislative study committee to look into whether legislation should be introduced to allow for the breakup of previously merged school systems.More >>