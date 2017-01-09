Red Cross sets up donation locations amid blood shortage during winter storm

American Red Cross CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -
Recent winter weather conditions forced 33 blood drives to cancel throughout the Carolinas, causing nearly 1,200 donations to go uncollected, the American Red Cross says.
Around 100 blood drives were forced to cancel across the country last month due to severe weather, resulting in a loss of at least 3,100 blood donations.
“The need for blood doesn’t pause for severe weather – it’s constant,” said Nick Gehrig, communications director, Red Cross Blood Services. “Right now, blood and platelet donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in. Eligible donors of all blood types are critically needed.”
The American Red Cross estimates holiday scheduled and winter weather contributed to 37,000 fewer donations in November and December than what was needed.
The American Red Cross is asking volunteers who would like to donate to use the free Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS.
The Red Cross says they are extending hours at many donation sites for more donors to give blood or platelets.
Below are locations and hours where volunteers can donate.
Alexander
Hiddenite
- 1/19/2017: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Hiddenite Elementary School, 374 Sulpher Springs Road
Taylorsville
- 1/15/2017: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Friendship Lutheran Church, 5300 Church Rd.
- 1/26/2017: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Lukes Lutheran Church, 1364 Church Rd
Anson
Wadesboro
- 1/17/2017: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 309 Lee Avenue
Burke
Connelly Springs
- 1/11/2017: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Shady Grove United Methodist Church, 6908 Oak Ridge Church Rd
Morganton
- 1/12/2017: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., J. Iverson Riddle Development Center, 300 Enola Rd
Cabarrus
Concord
- 1/10/2017: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., ACN, 1000 Progress Place
- 1/16/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Cabarrus VIP at First Presbyterian Church, 39 Church Street
- 1/27/2017: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Charlotte Motor Speedway, 5555 Concord Parkway South
Harrisburg
- 1/30/2017: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., The Oaks at Town Center, 6300 Roberta Road
Kannapolis
- 1/20/2017: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Unity United Methodist Church - Kannapolis, 8605 Unity Church Road
Caldwell
Granite Falls
- 1/9/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 4849 Burns Rd
Hudson
- 1/26/2017: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Saint Johns Evangelical Lutheran Church, 352 Central St
Lenoir
- 1/10/2017: 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mulberry Recreation Center, 720 Mulberry St
Catawba
Catawba
- 1/26/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran, 200 S. Main Street
Claremont
- 1/12/2017: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Oxford Elementary School, 5915 Oxford School Road
Conover
- 1/10/2017: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Woodlawn Baptist Church, 440 7th St Pl SW
- 1/11/2017: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Hanes, 500 N McLinn Creek Rd
- 1/18/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ, 217 Second Ave NE
Hickory
- 1/9/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., New Jerusalem Lutheran Church, 2120 Startown Rd
- 1/10/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Aloysius Catholic Church, 921 2nd Street NE
- 1/14/2017: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church, 9379 NC Hwy 127
- 1/16/2017: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Methodist Men Bethlehem, 9042 NC Hwy 127 North
- 1/18/2017: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Lake Hickory Country Club, 430 17th Avenue NW
- 1/23/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 2780 North Center St
- 1/31/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 547 6th Street NW
Newton
- 1/16/2017: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., New Hope Moravian Church, 2897 Sandy Ford Road
Sherrills Ford
- 1/16/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Sherrills Ford Presbyterian, 8491 Sherrills Ford Rd
Cherokee
Andrews
- 1/9/2017: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Andrews United Methodist Church, 101 Chestnut Street
Murphy
- 1/17/2017: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Peachtree Memorial Baptist Church, 1650 North Carolina 141
Cleveland
Boiling Springs
- 1/25/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Gardner Webb University, 110 South Main St
Fallston
- 1/18/2017: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fallston Elementary School, 112 Gary St.
Kings Mountain
- 1/31/2017: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Swoogers, 1016 Shelby Rd
Shelby
- 1/12/2017: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Landmark Baptist Church, 1724 East Dixon Blvd
Gaston
Belmont
- 1/17/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Park Street United Methodist, 120 Park Street
Bessemer City
- 1/16/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Baptist Church Bessemer City, 107 E. Washington
Gastonia
- 1/17/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., First ARP Church of Gastonia, 317 S. Chester Street
- 1/17/2017: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Southminster Presbyterian Ch, 1401 Hoffamn Rd
Iredell
Mooresville
- 1/14/2017: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., St. Therese Catholic, 217 Brawley School Rd.
- 1/26/2017: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Williamson's Chapel, 575 Brawley School Rd.
Statesville
- 1/17/2017: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Front St. Baptist, 1403 W. Front St.
- 1/25/2017: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Statesville Public Library, 201 Tradd St.
Lincoln
Denver
- 1/9/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Denver United Methodist Church, 3910 HWY 16
Lincolnton
- 1/13/2017: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Lincoln Charter School, 133 Eagle Nest Road
Vale
1/9/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reeps Grove United Methodist Church, 7104 Reeps Grove Church Road
Montgomery
Star
- 1/21/2017: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Montgomery County Community Health Center, 103 Cotton Creek Road
Richmond
Ellerbe
- 1/20/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Baptist Church Ellerbe, 2116 Main St
Hamlet
- 1/10/2017: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Hamlet Masonic Lodge, 307 Main St
- 1/18/2017: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Richmond Community College Cole Auditorium, 1042 W Hamlet Avenue
Stanly
Albemarle
- 1/10/2017: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Red Cross Albemarle, 243 West Main Street
Locust
- 1/9/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Locust Presbyterian Church, 607 West Main St
New London
- 1/28/2017: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Tarheel Challenge Academy, 215 N. Main Street
Union
Indian Trail
- 1/27/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Porter Ridge Elementary School, 2843 Ridge Rd.
Matthews
- 1/14/2017: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Assembly of God Church, 6800 Stevens Mill Road
- 1/26/2017: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Weddington Middle School, 5903 Deal Rd
Monroe
- 1/18/2017: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Red Cross Chapter Monroe, 608 East Franklin Street
- 1/19/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Monroe Aquatic Center, 2325 Hanover Drive
- 1/20/2017: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Agricultural Conference Center, 3230 Presson Road
- 1/27/2017: 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Sun Valley Elementary School, 5200 Rogers Rd
- 1/30/2017: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Emmanuel Baptist Church, 3816 Morgan Mill Road
Waxhaw
- 1/29/2017: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., The Mill, 2306 Lawson Drive
Wingate
- 1/25/2017: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Wingate Nurses Association, 220 N. Camden St
Lancaster
Lancaster
- 1/19/2017: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Springs Memorial Hospital, 800 West Meeting Street
1/20/2017: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Church of Good Shepherd, 1005 University Drive
York
Clover
- 1/20/2017: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Clover Public Library, 107 Knox Street
Fort Mill
- 1/31/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. John's United Methodist Church, 130 Tom Hall Street
Rock Hill
- 1/13/2017: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., York County Library System, 138 East Black Street?
- 1/19/2017: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Family Trust Center, 225 West White Street
