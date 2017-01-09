Red Cross sets up donation locations amid blood shortage during winter storm

Recent winter weather conditions forced 33 blood drives to cancel throughout the Carolinas, causing nearly 1,200 donations to go uncollected, the American Red Cross says.

Around 100 blood drives were forced to cancel across the country last month due to severe weather, resulting in a loss of at least 3,100 blood donations.

“The need for blood doesn’t pause for severe weather – it’s constant,” said Nick Gehrig, communications director, Red Cross Blood Services. “Right now, blood and platelet donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in. Eligible donors of all blood types are critically needed.”

The American Red Cross estimates holiday scheduled and winter weather contributed to 37,000 fewer donations in November and December than what was needed.

The American Red Cross is asking volunteers who would like to donate to use the free Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS.

The Red Cross says they are extending hours at many donation sites for more donors to give blood or platelets.

Below are locations and hours where volunteers can donate.

Alexander

Hiddenite

1/19/2017: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Hiddenite Elementary School, 374 Sulpher Springs Road

Taylorsville

1/15/2017: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Friendship Lutheran Church, 5300 Church Rd.

1/26/2017: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Lukes Lutheran Church, 1364 Church Rd

Anson

Wadesboro

1/17/2017: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 309 Lee Avenue



Burke

Connelly Springs

1/11/2017: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Shady Grove United Methodist Church, 6908 Oak Ridge Church Rd

Morganton

1/12/2017: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., J. Iverson Riddle Development Center, 300 Enola Rd

Cabarrus

Concord

1/10/2017: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., ACN, 1000 Progress Place

1/16/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Cabarrus VIP at First Presbyterian Church, 39 Church Street

1/27/2017: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Charlotte Motor Speedway, 5555 Concord Parkway South

Harrisburg

1/30/2017: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., The Oaks at Town Center, 6300 Roberta Road

Kannapolis

1/20/2017: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Unity United Methodist Church - Kannapolis, 8605 Unity Church Road

Caldwell

Granite Falls

1/9/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 4849 Burns Rd

Hudson

1/26/2017: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Saint Johns Evangelical Lutheran Church, 352 Central St

Lenoir

1/10/2017: 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mulberry Recreation Center, 720 Mulberry St

Catawba

Catawba

1/26/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran, 200 S. Main Street

Claremont

1/12/2017: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Oxford Elementary School, 5915 Oxford School Road

Conover

1/10/2017: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Woodlawn Baptist Church, 440 7th St Pl SW

1/11/2017: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Hanes, 500 N McLinn Creek Rd

1/18/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ, 217 Second Ave NE

Hickory

1/9/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., New Jerusalem Lutheran Church, 2120 Startown Rd

1/10/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Aloysius Catholic Church, 921 2nd Street NE

1/14/2017: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church, 9379 NC Hwy 127

1/16/2017: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Methodist Men Bethlehem, 9042 NC Hwy 127 North

1/18/2017: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Lake Hickory Country Club, 430 17th Avenue NW

1/23/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 2780 North Center St

1/31/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 547 6th Street NW

Newton

1/16/2017: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., New Hope Moravian Church, 2897 Sandy Ford Road

Sherrills Ford

1/16/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Sherrills Ford Presbyterian, 8491 Sherrills Ford Rd

Cherokee

Andrews

1/9/2017: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Andrews United Methodist Church, 101 Chestnut Street

Murphy

1/17/2017: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Peachtree Memorial Baptist Church, 1650 North Carolina 141

Cleveland

Boiling Springs

1/25/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Gardner Webb University, 110 South Main St

Fallston

1/18/2017: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fallston Elementary School, 112 Gary St.

Kings Mountain

1/31/2017: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Swoogers, 1016 Shelby Rd

Shelby

1/12/2017: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Landmark Baptist Church, 1724 East Dixon Blvd

Gaston

Belmont

1/17/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Park Street United Methodist, 120 Park Street

Bessemer City

1/16/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Baptist Church Bessemer City, 107 E. Washington

Gastonia

1/17/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., First ARP Church of Gastonia, 317 S. Chester Street

1/17/2017: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Southminster Presbyterian Ch, 1401 Hoffamn Rd

Iredell

Mooresville

1/14/2017: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., St. Therese Catholic, 217 Brawley School Rd.

1/26/2017: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Williamson's Chapel, 575 Brawley School Rd.

Statesville

1/17/2017: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Front St. Baptist, 1403 W. Front St.

1/25/2017: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Statesville Public Library, 201 Tradd St.

Lincoln

Denver

1/9/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Denver United Methodist Church, 3910 HWY 16

Lincolnton

1/13/2017: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Lincoln Charter School, 133 Eagle Nest Road

Vale

1/9/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reeps Grove United Methodist Church, 7104 Reeps Grove Church Road

Montgomery

Star

1/21/2017: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Montgomery County Community Health Center, 103 Cotton Creek Road

Richmond

Ellerbe

1/20/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Baptist Church Ellerbe, 2116 Main St

Hamlet

1/10/2017: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Hamlet Masonic Lodge, 307 Main St

1/18/2017: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Richmond Community College Cole Auditorium, 1042 W Hamlet Avenue

Stanly

Albemarle

1/10/2017: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Red Cross Albemarle, 243 West Main Street

Locust

1/9/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Locust Presbyterian Church, 607 West Main St

New London

1/28/2017: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Tarheel Challenge Academy, 215 N. Main Street

Union

Indian Trail

1/27/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Porter Ridge Elementary School, 2843 Ridge Rd.

Matthews

1/14/2017: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Assembly of God Church, 6800 Stevens Mill Road

1/26/2017: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Weddington Middle School, 5903 Deal Rd

Monroe

1/18/2017: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Red Cross Chapter Monroe, 608 East Franklin Street

1/19/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Monroe Aquatic Center, 2325 Hanover Drive

1/20/2017: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Agricultural Conference Center, 3230 Presson Road

1/27/2017: 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Sun Valley Elementary School, 5200 Rogers Rd

1/30/2017: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Emmanuel Baptist Church, 3816 Morgan Mill Road

Waxhaw

1/29/2017: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., The Mill, 2306 Lawson Drive

Wingate

1/25/2017: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Wingate Nurses Association, 220 N. Camden St

Lancaster

Lancaster

1/19/2017: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Springs Memorial Hospital, 800 West Meeting Street

1/20/2017: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Church of Good Shepherd, 1005 University Drive

York

Clover

1/20/2017: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Clover Public Library, 107 Knox Street

Fort Mill

1/31/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. John's United Methodist Church, 130 Tom Hall Street

Rock Hill

1/13/2017: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., York County Library System, 138 East Black Street?

1/19/2017: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Family Trust Center, 225 West White Street

