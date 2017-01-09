Six kids, four adults displaced in Union County house fire

Six kids and four adults woke up to the sound of smoke alarms early Monday morning in Waxhaw. They were able to escape a burning house as firefighters headed to the scene.

The call came in around 7:24 a.m. at a four-story home in the 6000 block of Oxfordshire Road.

“A house full of people,” said homeowner Toni Cotler, who had friends with children were staying in her home because their power was out. “We were cooking and eating and watching football,” she said. Cotler said the fire was put out before everyone went to bed.

She’s thankful everyone got out safely. She’s also grateful to the firefighters who tried to save her home. “I’m counting heads. Everything else is replaceable,” said Cotler.

Union County Fire Marshall Kevin Rigoli said embers drifted into a gap between the elevated hearth and fireplace. The sparks likely smoldered several hours and ignited the flames overnight. The fire eventually spread to the attic of the home, causing an estimated $300,000 worth of damage, much of it due to smoke and water.

“That’s a good example of smoke alarms saving lives. There’s no telling how large that fire would have gotten before it was discovered,” said Rigoli. He ruled the fire as accidental.

The Waxhaw Volunteer Fire Department responded along with several other agencies.

Rigoli said the fire is a reminder for everyone to check their smoke detectors.

He also said people can contact their emergency responders and request special information be stored with their address. For example, Rigoli said it could help first responders to know about a person with mobility issues or young children at a residence who may not be able to escape a fire on their own.

