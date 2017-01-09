Men wanted in Salisbury drug investigation - | WBTV Charlotte

Men wanted in Salisbury drug investigation

(Source: Salisbury Police Department) (Source: Salisbury Police Department)
(Source: Salisbury Police Department) (Source: Salisbury Police Department)
SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) -

Two men are wanted in a drug investigation in Salisbury. 

Salisbury police are asking for the public's help in identifying the two men. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly