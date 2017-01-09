Report of suspicious packages at Rock Hill post office closes su - | WBTV Charlotte

Report of suspicious packages at Rock Hill post office closes surrounding roads

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) -

Suspicious packages, later discovered to be car seats, reportedly arrived at a post office in Rock Hill Monday morning, forcing nearby road closures.

Postal workers found two unmarked boxes by the front of the post office on S. Wilson Street. The packages were reported to police before 10:45 a.m.

Roads in the vicinity were closed off and a robot was brought in to take X-rays of the packaged car seats. 

