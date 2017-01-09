Several new laws in effect in NC this year

Several new laws went into effect at the start of 2017.

Executive Order 118

Gov. Pat McCrory signed Executive Order 118 in December, which establishes the boundary line between the state of North Carolina and South Carolina. The state line moved between 50 and 100 feet in areas east and west of Charlotte. The new state border went into effect Jan. 1, making several South Carolina homeowners North Carolina homeowners.

Medicaid waiver protections/military families

House Bill 842/S.L. 2016-71 requires the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to allow dependants of an Armed Forces member to maintain eligibility for Medicaid waivers when the service member is transferred to an assignment outside of North Carolina.

"The dependents will continue to be eligible as long as the service member maintains legal residence in North Carolina. House Bill 842 was signed by the Governor on June 30, 2016, and went into effect on January 1, 2017," Sen. Joyce Waddell says.

Foster care support

Foster care services are extended to young adults through the age of 21 due to House Bill 97/S.L. 2015-241, 2015 Appropriations Act. Young adults that remain in foster care are more likely to graduate from high school and attend college, according to DHHS.

"The legislation requires youth receiving extended services through the system to be enrolled in school, a vocational training program, or be working at least 80 hours per month," Waddell says.

House Bill 97 was signed on September 18, 2015, and took effect on January 1 of this year.

