BLOG: One more frigid night ahead of big changes

While we’re holding on to bitter cold temperatures across the WBTV area today, there’s a big change on the way. If you’re not a big fan of the winter chill, hold on, we may be pushing 70° in Charlotte by Friday!

First things first. Afternoon readings today will only reach the low to mid 30s again, despite plenty of sun. But at least there will be a little more melting. That continued melting of ice and snow (north of I-85) makes Tuesday another FIRST ALERT DAY, as there will likely be one more round of road concerns for the morning commute. Most neighborhoods will drop into the teens by daybreak Tuesday, but it’s unlikely Charlotte will dip below 32° again right through the upcoming weekend.

Tuesday afternoon begins a warming trend - a BIG one! We’ll rebound into the 40s Tuesday afternoon, then 50s on Wednesday, warming further into the 60s on Thursday and close to 70° on Friday (record 75° set in 2013). Those readings will ensure all but the biggest piles of snow north of Charlotte will be all but gone by the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, while I’m forecasting cooler temperatures by then, they’re still likely to be in the mid to upper 50s, which is well above average for this time of the year. And, if you look at the attached map, all signs point to much-above average readings throughout the eastern half of the country early next week, so we’re likely headed up from our weekend 50s.

As for rain chances, they’re pretty slim over the next few days, with the best chance this week likely to come Wednesday and again on Saturday (both days at 30%).

Be safe and stay warm!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

