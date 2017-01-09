Firefighters, National Guard members from Charlotte, Salisbury area rescue missing hikers

Local rescuers from Charlotte and the Salisbury area were part of the effort to save two hikers lost in the Shining Rock Wilderness area in Haywood County over the weekend.

According to deputies, the pair had started hiking around noon on Thursday.

Deputies said they were in contact with the two hikers Friday. They said the hikers have a single cell phone that they only turn on for short periods of time.

Multiple agencies were assisting with the search, including helicopter crews and nearly 100 ground-based rescuers.

Officials said at least two inches of snow were already on the ground, and traveling the roads was becoming increasingly difficult, as of Friday evening. The hikers built a fire and shelter to keep warm, officials said, but they were running out of food and water.

Just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, officials confirmed that rescue teams had determined the location of the hikers.

Officials with the Haywood County Incident Management Team reported that the two missing hikers had been found at about 5 p.m. on Saturday by a State Highway Patrol helicopter using thermal imaging. They said the hikers had been airlifted and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Helicopters from the NC State Highway Patrol, Mountain Area Medical Airlift and NC HART (North Carolina Helicopter and Aquatic Rescue Team) all assisted with the rescue mission.

The NC HART crew includes a North Carolina National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter and rescue technicians from the Charlotte Fire Department, departed from Asheville to pick up the hikers.

The NC HART crew is based at the Rowan County Airport as part of the North Carolina National Guard.

“With below-zero temperatures expected tonight, time was running out,” said NC Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry. “We are fortunate that all these resources were trained and available, and worked together to execute this extremely complicated rescue. The key to the success of this response was teamwork from all the responders cooperating for the best possible outcome.’’

Officials said the conditions of the hikers are not known at this time. They note the search was hindered by poor cell phone connection and the hiker's phone going dead before it could be triangulated.

