Trump fires back at Meryl Streep over her comments at Golden Globes

Frazier, the son of a Kannapolis police officer, was shot around 10 p.m. on January 2 while in a vehicle with family he was visiting on Finchley Drive.More >>
On Wednesday morning, WBTV went to Eastridge Mall in Gastonia to track down a lovely 94-year-old woman named Martha. According to an email, she’s almost worn holes in the floor of the mall after walking there multiple times a day, for more than 10 years.More >>
A man that a Sherill's Ford woman claimed stalked her and her juvenile daughter at a Target and Dick's Sporting Goods in Mooresville last week will not face any charges, police say.More >>
The “Uphold Historical Marriage Act” says the U.S. Supreme Court over stepped its “constitutional bounds” when in 2015 it struck down what was known as Amendment One.More >>
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Stephanie Mascho Lingerfelt was arrested on Tuesday for breaking into the home in the 900 block of McRee Road on Saturday.More >>
