Icy road conditions, depending on where you live

BITTERLY COLD: I opened the first alert weather app first thing this morning and the current temperature was in the teens! As we forecasted it is going to be bitterly cold this morning. One of the reasons why school is closed or delayed for many districts. Some roads, depending on where you live are iced over in some parts. We have team coverage of the conditions on the roads where you live. What's hard to believe is the idea that we'll be feeling 60 degree temperatures again in a matter of days! Don't miss our report at 5 a.m. about what you can do to make sure you're not wasting energy heating your home. As always, we have the most accurate look at the forecast every seven minutes so you don't have to wait.

SCHOOLS CLOSED OR DELAYED: Not sure if your child's school is closed or delayed this morning? Charlotte-Mecklenburg School is among many districts that will not have school today. Other districts are delayed. Go to wbtv.com/closings right now. The list is updated.

The man accused of opening fire in a deadly rampage at a Ft. Lauderdale airport will go before a judge today. We have video you might not have seen yet of inside the airport during the chaos. Plus, we're learning the most serious penalty Esteban Santiago could face if found guilty.

TONIGHT: Who's All In for the Clemson Tigers? Or are you ready for the tide to roll?? College football will take center stage tonight as Clemson and Alabama play for the national championship. We're looking ahead to the big night.

Do you recognize this hashtag: #OlsenWPMOYChallenge? If you were among the thousands who posted that hashtag on social media, you deserve a round of applause!! We'll let you know how it helped Carolina Panthers TE Greg Olsen and a charity near and dear to his heart.

