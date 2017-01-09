Pastor helps congregation gather via social media despite snowstorm

At least one local church got creative in getting a sermon out Sunday morning, despite the obstacle created by ice and snow.

“This is our first time doing church online, no more announcements, we're going to jump into the text,” said Pastor Thaddeus Fennig to a Facebook Live audience around the same time the congregation at Rock Harbor Charlotte normally gathers at Idlewild Elementary School.

Due to the snow and ice, the school was closed, so Fennig decided to try something different with Facebook Live.

He sees promise in this new approach. “The cool thing about technology, which I don't think we could have done in a bigger service, is that we had time for questions and answers at the end,” said Fennig.

“It worked out surprisingly well for the first time,” he added. Rock Harbor is a fairly new church in Indian Trail with a small congregation. By afternoon, the sermon on social media had been shared or seen by a few thousand people.

Fennig and his wife, Kristen, say there's no replacement for community, but they also see the value in this new tool.

“Community is definitely important. Being in person. Being with each other. Walking alongside each other,” said Kristen Fennig. “But you can have a much broader reach and scope, if we can do Facebook Live every once in a while,” she said.

“I know a lot of people who would never come in our doors,” she said acknowledging the reluctance some people feel about visiting a church. “But, they would log into a message and watch and participate… and hear God's word and hear Jesus' love,” Fennig added.

