Parents respond to CMS snow day decision

Monday will be a snow day for students in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. The school system made the announcement Sunday afternoon.

They posted a message on Twitter saying “CMS is closed for students Mon., Jan. 9, 2017. Students & school staff will not report. Central office staff will report on a 3-hour delay.”

The decision to cancel the day for students and staff follows a weekend where some parts of Mecklenburg County received several inches of snow and ice.

The school system released a statement from Superintendent Ann Clark saying in part:

The safety of our students and staff is at the forefront of our decision-making during severe weather. While many roadways and CMS campuses are clear, weather reports indicate there may be black ice and refreezing which could cause roads to be unsafe during the early morning.

Many students rejoiced when they got word of the snow day announcement.

“I’m like yay!” said Thomas Ellison, a second grader at Dilworth Elementary in Charlotte.

Parents, however, said they understand the serious decision that was made by the school system.

“I don’t really think there was a big choice. The roads are really bad and there’s no way the kids would be safe going to the buses,” said Jill Clements.

Clements said her child goes to Lake Norman Charter School. She said they also have a snow day Monday.

“The roads in the neighborhood are full of ice. I know my driveway is full of ice. To go around the cul de sacs for the buses, it just wouldn’t be safe,” said Clements.

One parent said he could understand why some others wouldn’t be happy about the cancellation.

“I know some people say, ‘hey I gotta get daycare’, but let’s make sure they can go the next day too,” said CMS parent Robert Solomon.

Clark‘s statement said the district will be monitoring the weather situation with other local agencies before making any decisions regarding school closures Tuesday.

