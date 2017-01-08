City of Concord thanks 'snowfighters' for weekend efforts

The City of Concord is giving credit to its "snowfighters" for weekend work to clear the streets and allow city services to be back on schedule for Monday.

A full day of sunshine helped Concord’s snowfighters continue clearing roadways on Sunday—moving into major collectors, secondary routes, and some neighborhood streets today.

Crews will continue to work when temperatures are warm enough for efforts to be effective and safe.

Bitterly cold temperatures are expected to remain until Tuesday afternoon, so the public is advised of black ice and other cold weather hazards. If traveling, Concord Police and the North Carolina Highway Patrol urge extreme caution. Visit readync.org for winter weather driving tips.

Progress made over the weekend is allowing City services and facilities to resume normal schedules on Monday. All City of Concord Parks and Recreation facilities will open according to the normal schedule on Monday, January 9.

Rider Transit will resume service on all routes on Monday, although there may be some delays. Passengers should monitor the TRAK IT real-time GPS bus tracker, and check for updates at ckrider.com, the Rider Transit Facebook page, and via the customer service line at 704-920-7433.

Garbage, recycling, and bulky waste collection by Waste Pro, and City-provided yard waste and loose-leaf collection will be delayed for Monday customers until at least 9:00 a.m. on January 9. Solid Waste staff and Waste Pro believe conditions will allow collection to begin at that time, but will provide any updates as necessary. Customers may notice collections occurring at a different time of day than typical this week. Customers (particularly in the Monday collection area) should ensure carts and other collection items are not placed in the roadway in order to avoid conflicts with plow trucks and other equipment. Visitconcordnc.gov/whatsmyday to confirm your collection schedule.

City officials say work at Concord Regional Airport also continues. General Aviation customers should monitor the FAA NOTAM page for updates. Commercial passengers should contact Allegiant Air or visitallegiantair.com/travel-alerts for updated travel information.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.