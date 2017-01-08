Man faces charges for assaulting officer inside jail

A man is facing charges for assaulting a law enforcement officer in jail.

Jamar Antron Harris is charged with assault inflicting serious injury to an officer in the Gaston County Jail.

According to officials, deputies were searching individual cells and when they opened Harris's door, he came out and punched one of the deputies.

We do not have the name of the deputy at this time.

