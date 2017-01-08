BLOG: Precautions to take in below-freezing temperatures

A second teenager facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the killing of a 14-year-old Charlotte girl found shot at a Gaston County park is in custody in Ohio.More >>
A second teenager facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the killing of a 14-year-old Charlotte girl found shot at a Gaston County park is in custody in Ohio.More >>
Police say the point is to address the issue, not put a band-aid on the problem.More >>
Police say the point is to address the issue, not put a band-aid on the problem.More >>
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 6:15 p.m. along the 485 outerloop near mile marker 61. This is near the Johnston Road exit.More >>
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 6:15 p.m. along the 485 outerloop near mile marker 61. This is near the Johnston Road exit.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg School (CMS) Family Engagement Counselor and National PTA leader Harold Dixon and his team are working to make sure all CMS schools have a PTA.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg School (CMS) Family Engagement Counselor and National PTA leader Harold Dixon and his team are working to make sure all CMS schools have a PTA.More >>
The fire began over the weekend but spread quickly due to dry conditions and steep terrain. It started on private property and moved to US Forest Service land.More >>
The fire began over the weekend but spread quickly due to dry conditions and steep terrain. It started on private property and moved to US Forest Service land.More >>