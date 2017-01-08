BLOG: Precautions to take in below-freezing temperatures

We've been Alerting you for a few days now for the likelihood of icy roads today and through tomorrow, but that will not be the only impact of the cold weather.

It sounds cliche to remind you to protect your pipes and pets, but the difference here is that we may be below freezing for more than 48 hours straight for some areas, even including Charlotte.

So with the prolonged period of below-freezing temps (and single digit and teen) temps, the threat of bursting pipes is very real.

The two most simple ways to avoid this are to keep a slow drip through your faucet and open cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate around the pipes. And of course- protecting pets is a no brainer, PLEASE bring them inside!

And remember, every time a big cold snap comes around, it always seems to lead to house fires as well with additional heating methods becoming necessary. So remember to be extra cautious whether it be a wood stove, fireplace, or space heater.

Your final tip from your friendly neighborhood meteorologist: even during the day today with temps barely above freezing, ice may stay on the roads in some spots all day long, especially shaded patches and bridges and over passes.

So don't let your guard down just because its daytime, and then, of course, expect a hard freeze again tonight and Monday morning.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.