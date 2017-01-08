Single-car crash kills woman in Chesterfield County

A woman is dead following a single-car crash in Chesterfield County early Sunday morning.

According to the Chesterfield County coroner, the crash victim is Zan-Malia Deese, 21. She was the only person in the vehicle.

The crash happened on Providence Church Road in Pageland around 1 a.m.

Garth Rivers was one of the first responders on scene. He also knows Deese and her family.

"She was a real sweet girl. She kept to herself, kind of shy, but if you got to know her she was a very nice girl, very talkative once you got to know her," Rivers said.

Officials said Deese was driving a 1997 Honda Civic when she ran off the left side of the road down an embankment and overturned. She was not wearing her seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another first responder, who asked to be anonymous, said Deese would have had a good chance of surviving if she wore her seat belt.

Rivers says Deese's death is not only tough on him, her family and friends. The community is mourning, as well.

"She was in some of the pageants and stuff. She was well-known throughout the community. Everybody liked her. I don't think she met anybody she didn't like," Rivers said.

A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper tells WBTV there was no ice on the roadway at the time of the crash, meaning weather was likely not a factor.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the cause.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.