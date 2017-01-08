Child's death a warning to stay away from frozen ponds

Kymello McLane died after falling into a frozen pond at Hurley Park in 2015. (Photo submitted by McLane family)

They can look tempting, but frozen ponds and lakes can hide a deadly secret, and folks in Salisbury are already familiar with what can happen.

Two years ago, January 11, 2015, an 8-year-old boy died in the hospital after falling through the ice of a partly frozen pond in Salisbury.

Kymello McLane was a second grader at Overton Elementary School.

The drowning call came in at 2:38 p.m. According to Salisbury police, three boys, the 8-year-old, and two 11-year-olds, were playing near the pond at Elizabeth Holmes Hurley Park when the boy walked out onto the icy lake and the ice broke.

"They were trying to see if they would go down if it would hold their weight," said a neighbor who wishes not to be identified. "I guess they thought it would because the rocks are still there but it's not going to hold a persons weight."

The other boys used sticks to try and reach their friend but were not successful. They then called 911.

Officials are urging people to stay away from frozen ponds. Advice from emergency workers includes three categories for dealing with situations where someone does fall through the ice.

If you see someone fall through the ice:

Shout for help and send for emergency services by calling 911

Stay off the ice

Shout to the victim to keep still

Try and reach them from the bank using a rope, pole, a tree branch, clothing tied together or anything else that extends your reach

When reaching for the bank, lie down to avoid being pulled onto the ice

If you cannot reach them, slide something that floats like a rescue buoy across the ice for them to hold on to stay afloat

If the victim is out of reach, wait for emergency services while calming and reassuring the victim

After the victim has been rescued from the ice:

Make sure the ambulance is on its way

Lay them flat, check their breathing and pulse and begin resuscitation if necessary

Prevent them from getting colder by putting them in a sleeping bag or covering them including their head, with blankets or spare clothing

Get them under shelter out of the cold

Until the victim is in a warm place, do not undress them

Do not rub their skin, apply hot water or give an alcoholic drink

Keep them wrapped up so that they warm up gradually

If you fall through the ice:

Keep calm and call for help

If no help is available spread your arms across the surface of the ice

If the ice is strong enough kick your legs and slide onto the ice

Lie flat and pull yourself to the bank

If the ice is very thin, break it in front of you and make your way to the shore

If you cannot climb out, wait for help keeping as still as possible

Press your arms by your side and keep your legs together

Once you are safe, go to the hospital immediately for a check up

