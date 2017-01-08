City of Salisbury work crews tackling snow, icy roads

Crews from the City of Salisbury were already busy, even before the first snowflake fell on Friday, and their efforts have not let up since in the wake of the 6-7 inch blanket that covered the area.

Through Saturday afternoon, crews have plowed 361 total miles and employed a total of 132 man-hours thus far, using the motorgrader and loader.

According to the City, 15.7 tons of sand and 3.9 tons of salt have been used on the roadways.

Crews, including the Street, Grounds, Waste, Parks and Recreation, Salisbury-Rowan Utilities, Fibrant and Fleet, have assisted with clearing buildings, bus stops, crosswalks and parking lots.

Work is continuing on Sunday to clear roads.

Roadways are still very dangerous and will be until the temperature can rise above freezing for an extended period of time.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.