Snow puts people in the mood to spend money

Alpine Ski Center in Dilworth has been busy since the forecast called for snow.

The Equipment Manager Skip Clark tells WBTV the day before the snow fell, the business hadn't been that busy in about 15 years.

"They want to come buy sleds, clothes for the kids, clothes for them, goggles, warm hats, things like that," Clark said.



Clark believes snow on the ground put people in the mood especially to go skiing.



"Living here in Charlotte in the city, there's really nothing that makes you think of going skiing," skier Pamela Peters said.



Peters and her friends all of a sudden planned a skiing trip. The trip was planned because they saw snow on the ground. It put them in the mood. She came to Alpine Saturday night to rent boots, skis, and a ski pole for her Sunday trip.

"We thought it would be cool to take a last minute trip," Peters said.

The snow is also making people spend money sooner rather than later.

Alex Martin is planning for a snowboarding trip at the end of January. He came to Alpine when he saw snow on the ground and felt freezing temperatures.

"Knowing the trip is close and then you see snow on the ground, it just makes me think about it even more. I want to go," Martin said.

The latest numbers show the economic impact of the ski industry in North Carolina is about $200 million.

A skier spends, on average, $183 in North Carolina ski resorts.

Businesses say when it snows all businesses can benefit.

