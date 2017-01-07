As storm abates, icy roads pose next threat to Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, NC (Joe Marusak and Steve Lyttle/The Charlotte Observer) - While the first winter storm of the season dumped snow on some parts of the region but little on Charlotte, icy roads remain a threat to the entire region through Tuesday morning, emergency officials warn.

Arctic temperatures were expected to refreeze roads late Saturday, making driving treacherous. And temperatures might not climb above freezing until late Tuesday morning.

Gov. Roy Cooper warned drivers to stay off roads across the state through the weekend, as temperatures are expected to plummet into the teens and single digits and precipitation from Friday’s overnight storm refreezes.

“If I can tell you anything, it would be to stay home,” Cooper said at news conference Saturday. “Do not drive on the roads. Do so only if you absolutely have to.”

“We’ve lost too many lives recently from people driving in dangerous conditions,” he said. No storm-related deaths were confirmed from the storm, although authorities were investigating a possible one in Granville County north of Durham, Cooper said.

On Friday, Cooper authorized a state of emergency for all 100 counties. S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley declared a state of emergency in her state to mobilize the National Guard and other resources as needed.

Arctic temperatures to worsen conditions

Despite the storm’s under-performance as a snow-maker, it will help drag some of the coldest air in years into the Carolinas.

In Charlotte, a low of 10 degrees was expected early Sunday and 9 degrees early Monday. Respective highs of 28 and 31 are forecast for Sunday and Monday under sunny skies.

A low of 17 is expected early Tuesday, but the high should reach 43 that day, according to the National Weather Service.

‘Not so happy’

The split-personality storm dumped anywhere from 1 to 10 inches across North Carolina overnight but left snow-lovers disappointed in much of the Charlotte area.

Cold air that surged into the Carolinas on Saturday morning arrived too late for the precipitation to fall as snow in many locations near and south of the Interstate 85 corridor, where the ground remained mostly bare.

But north of Charlotte, residents awoke Saturday to a combination of sleet and snow leaving the landscape coated in white.

“I’m guessing that probably half of the residents across the area are happy with us right now, and the other half not so happy,” Trisha Palmer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Greer, S.C., said Saturday.

Where the snow fell – and didn’t

Only an inch of snow fell at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, while 5 1/2 inches blanketed Huntersville, 6 inches in Davidson and Mooresville, 7 inches in Denver at Lake Norman, 8 inches in Statesville and 10 inches in Lincolnton, weather service meteorologist Scott Krentz said.

In Charlotte and to the south, precipitation fell as a combination of rain, sleet and freezing drizzle. Drivers in uptown Charlotte had to pull over early Saturday as freezing rain coated their windshields.

Meteorologists said a “nose” of warm air in the atmosphere – several thousand feet off the ground – covered the area south of I-85 for much of the night. That served to melt the falling snow. With temperatures below freezing near the ground, the falling precipitation started as snow, melted to rain, and then froze back into sleet pellets as it reached the ground.

A quarter-inch of freezing rain struck Matthews and Union County, downing power lines and causing the most outages in the Charlotte area.

At 8:30 a.m., Matthews police reported that Idlewild Road was closed between Rice Road and N.C. 51 because of a downed tree. Trees were coated in ice in that area, and the downed tree knocked out power to several neighborhoods.

Storm left slippery roads

While the precipitation mix left winter weather enthusiasts crestfallen, it created slippery roads across the region.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police reported about 45 collisions between 10 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Saturday. That’s about double the normal number.

At 2 p.m. Saturday, Medic had responded to 54 wrecks since 10 p.m. Friday. “Overpasses and ramps are challenging areas,” Medic tweeted.

But Medic responded to far fewer wrecks than it did during the rain-slickened conditions of Dec. 27, when it dealt with 120 wrecks.

Mecklenburg, Union outages

About 20,000 Duke Energy customers in the state were without power at noon Saturday, including about 4,650 in Mecklenburg County and 7,900 in Union County, tops in the region. Time Warner Cable internet and cable outages also were reported in Charlotte.

Duke Energy outages fell to fewer than 9,000 across North Carolina by 2 p.m. In Mecklenburg County, 3,000 customers still had no power and 2,500 in Union County. Outages were expected to leap with Saturday night’s refreeze on tree limbs and power lines, state emergency officials said.

Storm cancels flights

The storm also caused a number of postponements and cancellations, including flights in and out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The airport was open Saturday, but 160 flights were canceled as of 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Arrival and departure delays were 15 minutes or less.

The airport said about 70 planes were de-iced Friday, and de-icing continued Saturday morning. Crews plowed runways during the night, and parking areas also were treated.

The runway at Concord Regional Airport was closed Saturday as crews treated the airfield for snow and ice.

The Charlotte Area Transit System’s CityLYNX Gold Line streetcar service was suspended Saturday due to street conditions. All other CATS services operated on normal schedules.

De-icing trucks will be on-site this morning and prepared to conduct de-icing operations, if requested. — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) January 7, 2017

Adam Bell, Cristina Bolling, Steve Harrison and Mike Reader contributed