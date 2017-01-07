Fire reported inside maintenance hangar at Statesville airport

45 Firefighters battled a blaze at an airport hangar in Iredell County Saturday that had five planes inside.

The fire broke out around 4:15 p.m. at a hangar at the Statesville Municipal Airport, on the 200 block of Airport Road. Firefighters reported seeing flames coming from the hangar when they arrived at the scene.

In photos from the scene, dark smoke could be seen coming from the hangar doors.

There is no word on what may have sparked the fire, but officials said that it was structural and not related to the places inside.

No injuries have been reported.

