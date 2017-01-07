BLOG: Snowfall totals show sharp cut-off across the viewing area

Now that the snow is wrapping up we are getting a clearer idea of snowfall totals and where exactly that sharp cut-off line was drawn. You'll see on the attached map, courtesy of our local National Weather Service office, that the sharp drop-off in snow-totals lined up almost exactly with the I-85 corridor. This ended up being about 15 or so miles farther Northwest than where it was forecast as of last night.

As a result, the greater Charlotte area, pretty much from I-85 south to the Mecklenburg county line, endured the biggest forecast bust. Now, going southeast beyond there, totals were minimal as well, but I don't personally feel that it was as much of a bust for that area because we really scaled back quite aggressively for totals across that region starting yesterday evening.

So, let's talk about the haves and the have-nots. First, the haves. Again, referencing the map, those who saw snow, really saw snow. Solid amounts of 6-10" were common from north meck north and west.

Now the have-nots. Well, that leaves just about the rest of us. It was almost like there didn't end up even being a transition zone with lower falling totals, it was more just a drop-off to almost nothing in the snow department. We still got our fair share of sleet and ice, but who wants that? So many in the have-nots were left disappointed on this one.

Again, I consider the biggest fail here to be the 15 mile radius between 85 (where this drop-off happened) to the south Meck line (where it was forecast), which is a very highly populated portion of our viewing area who literally missed 6 inches of snow by as little as 15 miles. Let me tell you, in the scheme of weather forecasting 15 miles is not a whole lot.

We even referenced this point specifically in the forecast last night, zooming in on the potential for a huge drop off in snow totals over a small 10-20 mile area. A line from my evening blog yesterday stated, "But, as we always caution, just a minor shift of as little as 25 miles in either direction of that sharp cut-off/transition zone could mean significant impacts." So that is exactly what happened.

I will close by saying that although our weather computer models have come a very long way, they are not perfect. Because they cannot physically ever know what is happening at every square inch of our atmosphere (this is virtually impossible) they will never, ever, be perfect. They're pretty darn good, but sometimes they're off by 15 miles, which makes everyone within those 15 miles very angry.

I will add that at no point did ANY SINGLE one of our models show less than 2" of snow for Charlotte. This line easily could have ended up 15 miles the other way, and we would have woken up to a winter wonderland in the Queen City.

We always try and express the level of confidence and uncertainty with every forecast, and at the same time, we always try to do better, so that is all we can do going forward.

Hopefully, everyone who saw the snow enjoys it, and if you didn't see any, maybe you can make the trip up to see some once the roads are clearer since it should stick around for a few days. In the meantime, please be careful on the roads for the next few days, especially in the mornings on Sunday and Monday until we thaw out later next week.

