Reports: Person found suffering from hypothermia in Chester Co. - | WBTV Charlotte

Reports: Person found suffering from hypothermia in Chester Co. woods

WBTV graphic WBTV graphic
CHESTER COUNTY, SC (WBTV) -

A person was found reportedly suffering from hypothermia in the woods in Chester County Saturday morning.

Officials searched the woods in the southern part of the county near Trussel Road after reports of an ATV accident.

The rescue squad found the person, offered first aid and removed them from the woods.

We have no other details at this time.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly