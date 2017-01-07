SLIDESHOW: Animals in the snow

When the snow starts falling, the cameras start clicking, and we love your snow pics!
Share your snow photos with WBTV so we can share them with everyone. Here's how:
Send your photos of snowmen and women, kids, pets, landscapes, and anything else you'd like to share. Please be sure to tell us your location.
See all our slideshows from the January winter storm
DESKTOP COMPUTERS: Snow scenes | Kids in the snow | Animals in the snow | Snowmen
MOBILE DEVICES: Snow scenes | Kids in the snow | Animals in the snow | Snowmen
Have fun and stay warm out there!
