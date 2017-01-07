2,000+ without power in both Mecklenburg and Union Counties

Thousands of Duke Energy customers were finding themselves in the dark Saturday morning.

Duke Energy is working to restore the power in these areas.

As of 3 p.m., 2,773 customers were without power in Mecklenburg County and 2,580 customers were without power in Union County.

In Mecklenburg County, outages were mostly being reported to the south of Center City. Ice appears to be more of a concern south of the city.

A crash on Tilly Morris Road and McKee Road in south Charlotte knocked down power lines. Because of that incident, over 500 people are without power in that area. Duke Energy said they are assessing the damage in that area.

