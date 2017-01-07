Blanket of white for Rowan County

As predicted, snow blanketed Salisbury and Rowan County on Friday night and Saturday morning.

The snow began with a little rain and sleet on Friday afternoon, tapered off, then came back as heavy snow in the early morning hours of Saturday.

As of 4:30 am, road conditions were bad with most streets covered with snow, but 7:00 am there was sleet and fine freezing rain. Plows from the NC DOT were working to clear the major streets.

Rowan County 911 Communications reported that there had been several accidents around midnight, but thankfully none that required hospital visits.

There was a report of a power pole down on Highland Avenue in Landis. Duke Energy was not reporting any outages in the county.

Timothy Downs had driven across the county on Saturday morning. He said people should stay off the roads.

"Snow everywhere," Downs said. "It's getting real thick, snowflakes are getting real big as you get on the main roads. It's more clear on the main roads but the back roads are terrible, cars everywhere on the sides of roads."

Downs specifically mentioned Old Mocksville Road and Hawkinstown Road as being treacherous for drivers.

More snow is expected to fall through the morning. Rowan County remains under a Winter Storm Warning until 1:00 pm.

