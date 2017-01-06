Police: Person accidentally shot, seriously injured in southwest Charlotte

One person was taken to the hospital after they were shot in southwest Charlotte Friday evening. Police said the shooting appeared to be accidental.

The incident happened on the 12000 block of Sherman Drive, between Sandy Porter Road and O'Hara Drive. Medic said the victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.

The victim's name has not been released.

Police have not said what may have led to the shooting or if any charges are being filed.

