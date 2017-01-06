Why do people buy all the bread and milk before it snows?

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, 25-year-old Kevin Marin strangled his girlfriend during an argument around 3 a.m. in the 2200 block of Hawkins Street in south Charlotte.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, 25-year-old Kevin Marin strangled his girlfriend during an argument around 3 a.m. in the 2200 block of Hawkins Street in south Charlotte.More >>
Mothers of Murdered Offspring's Judy Williams says she has organized too many of these vigils for the families and friends of murder victims. On Saturday, it was a balloon release vigil for 14-year-old Taylor Smith, the east Charlotte girl who was shot and killed in a park Monday. "That's just troubling to my spirit," Williams said. Smith's murder happened in Mount Holly, but across the Mecklenburg County border, Charlotte has seen a violent first three months of the...More >>
Mothers of Murdered Offspring's Judy Williams says she has organized too many of these vigils for the families and friends of murder victims. On Saturday, it was a balloon release vigil for 14-year-old Taylor Smith, the east Charlotte girl who was shot and killed in a park Monday. "That's just troubling to my spirit," Williams said. Smith's murder happened in Mount Holly, but across the Mecklenburg County border, Charlotte has seen a violent first three months of the...More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 26-year-old Terry Lewis Houston cut off his electronic monitor Saturday.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 26-year-old Terry Lewis Houston cut off his electronic monitor Saturday.More >>
The incident was a reported assault that took place shortly before 2 a.m. on Stoneybrook Court, officers say.More >>
The incident was a reported assault that took place shortly before 2 a.m. on Stoneybrook Court, officers say.More >>
Oscar Wong, the founder Highland Brewing in Asheville will offer remarks at the annual CEO Lecture presented by the Ketner School of Business at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11.More >>
Oscar Wong, the founder Highland Brewing in Asheville will offer remarks at the annual CEO Lecture presented by the Ketner School of Business at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11.More >>