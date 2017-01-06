GARDNER-WEBB: Runnin' Bulldogs to Host Charleston Southern Saturday In Men's Hoops

BOILING SPRINGS – Gardner-Webb will host Charleston Southern Saturday afternoon at 4:30 pm in Paul Porter Arena in a matchup of two of the Big South’s top-scoring teams.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs (8-8, 1-2 Big South) are fresh off a hard-fought, 70-59 win at Radford that saw All-Big South forward Tyrell Nelson turn in one of his best performances of the season.

The 6-foot-7, 235-pound senior netted 19 points on an efficient 8-of-10 shooting effort and made several key buckets to help the Runnin’ Bulldogs pull away. After Radford tied the game at 49-49, Nelson nailed a 14-foot jumper in the middle of the Highlanders’ zone defense to give GWU the lead for good. He added a driving layup on the next possession to put the ‘Dogs up four points – and Gardner-Webb would not allow Radford any closer the rest of the way.

Nelson (Charlotte, N.C. / Metrolina Christian Academy) leads the Big South in field goal percentage (58.1 percent) and paces Gardner-Webb with 12.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. He is joined in double figures by point guard Laquincy Rideau (12.8 ppg) and standout sixth man David Efianayi (12.3 ppg). Wing Jamal Robateau – who had 14 points in Wednesday’s win at Radford – has come alive during league play and is supplying 9.5 points per game overall this season.

Rideau has enjoyed a breakout season as a first-year starter, leading the Big South in assists (77) and ranking second in steals (45). The former Ely (Fla.) High star is also pulling down a healthy 5.2 rebounds per game and shooting 39.5 percent (15-of-38) from long distance.

Robateau has become the team’s designated marksman from three-point range, knocking down a team-high 32-of-74 chances (43.2 percent) this season.

Charleston Southern (4-10, 0-3 Big South) dropped a 92-82 slugfest at Campbell Wednesday night, despite getting a combined 37 points from guards Jamal Thomas (19) and Armel Potter (18) in the game.

The Bucs have been led this season by freshman guard Christian Keeling (14.7 ppg), who has gotten to the free throw line effectively (55-of-80) in 12 starts. Potter (13.3 ppg) and Cortez Mitchell (9.9 ppg) have also scored well for Charleston Southern – which ranks fourth in the conference at 75.4 points per game as a team.

Gardner-Webb holds a 13-5 advantage in the all-time series and won each of the two meetings last season – including an 84-76 win on February 18 in Boiling Springs on ESPNU.

Saturday’s game is part of a Big South doubleheader, as the Gardner-Webb women will host Presbyterian at 2:00 pm. Both contests will air live on The Big South Network (bigsouthsports.com), with Fabian Fuentes calling the action.