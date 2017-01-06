JOHNSON C. SMITH: JCSU Weekend Athletics Altered By Weather

JCSU Weekend Athletics Schedule Altered by Impending Winter Weather



Charlotte, N.C. (Jan. 6, 2017) – Three Johnson C. Smith University athletic events have been altered due to the impending winter weather expected to hit the area this weekend.



The men’s and women’s basketball doubleheaders originally scheduled for 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7 at Brayboy Gym have been postponed. A reschedule date has not yet been determined.



Despite the postponements in Charlotte, the JCSU indoor track and field teams are still scheduled to compete at the Orange and Purple Classic at Clemson on Saturday.







